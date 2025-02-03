This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal

«This is the president’s decision, today I agreed with it» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev commented on his dismissal from the post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan to 24.kg news agency.

He noted that he plans to continue working at the Department of General Surgery.

The former minister named several decisions that he considers important in the healthcare sector during his tenure: merger of polyclinics, increase in salaries of medical workers, establishment of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya, opening of state pharmacies El Aman, launch of construction of healthcare facilities. Currently, 25 hospitals are under construction across the country, he said.

«I didn’t have time to launch cadaveric organ transplants. Such is my fate,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He headed the Health Ministry from October 2020 to August 2022. Then he was dismissed from the post of Health Minister by presidential decree. The reason for the first resignation were allegations of corruption related to the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. However, later the criminal case against Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was terminated for lack of corpus delicti, and he returned to his duties as minister in September 2023.

When asked whether he might return to the position again, Beishenaliev replied that he does not know.