14:50
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal

«This is the president’s decision, today I agreed with it» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev commented on his dismissal from the post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan to 24.kg news agency.

He noted that he plans to continue working at the Department of General Surgery.

The former minister named several decisions that he considers important in the healthcare sector during his tenure: merger of polyclinics, increase in salaries of medical workers, establishment of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya, opening of state pharmacies El Aman, launch of construction of healthcare facilities. Currently, 25 hospitals are under construction across the country, he said.

«I didn’t have time to launch cadaveric organ transplants. Such is my fate,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He headed the Health Ministry from October 2020 to August 2022. Then he was dismissed from the post of Health Minister by presidential decree. The reason for the first resignation were allegations of corruption related to the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. However, later the criminal case against Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was terminated for lack of corpus delicti, and he returned to his duties as minister in September 2023.

When asked whether he might return to the position again, Beishenaliev replied that he does not know.
link: https://24.kg/english/318751/
views: 30
Print
Related
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev relieved of post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Svetlana Ashirova dismissed from post of circus director
Ulanbek Daliev relieved of post of Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region
Two Deputy Chairmen of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Head of Batken region relieved of his post
Sadyr Japarov explained why he dismissed Akylbek Japarov
President relieved Minister of Labor Zhyldyz Polotova of her post
Judge who acquitted defendants in Kempir-Abad case resigns
Director of Oncology Center dismissed after complaints from deputies
Five generals stripped of their ranks in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
3 February, Monday
14:42
This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev...
14:25
Meeting of Board of Directors takes place at Kumtor mine
13:10
Volume of new loans provided by banks in Kyrgyzstan increases by 39.9 percent
12:56
Family gets poisoned by carbon monoxide in Osh, 5-year-old child dies
12:47
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase by 12 percent for year