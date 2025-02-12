12:00
Extortion, torture, rape: Several police officers fired

Following the results of an investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan into violations of the law by employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, several police officers have been dismissed and punished. The press service of the department reported.

The following officials have been dismissed from their positions:

— Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district Emirlan Zarylbek uulu;

— Deputy Head for Public Safety of the Department of Internal Affairs of the same district Turat Zhakshylykov;

— Deputy Head for Personnel Ernist Arymbaev;

— Head of the Public Safety Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district Kubat Shabdanbek uulu;

— Deputy Head of the Public Safety Service Aibek Temirbaev;

— Head of the Juvenile Liaison Office of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district Toktobek Chybyldiev;

— Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Nurlan Sultangaziev;

— Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Almanbet Alibekov;

— Deputy Head of City Police Department No. 3 of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Urmat Ibrasulov;

— Deputy Head of City Police Department No. 4 of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Sanzhar Moldobaev;

— Head of the Public Safety Service of the City Police Department No. 3 of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Marat Razzakov;

— Head of the Public Safety Service of the City Police Department No. 4 of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiev.

In addition, the heads of the City Police Departments No. 3 and 4 of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Chyngyz Namazaliev and Stalbek Toktogaziev received a «service incompetence note.»

The employees of the City Police Department and the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district have been recently mentioned in reports about the detention of law enforcement officers for extortion, torture and rape.
