Coach of the youth football team of Kyrgyzstan Sergei Puchkov was fired after an unsuccessful performance at the Asian Cup. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The coaching staff was also fired along with him.

Sergei Puchkov was appointed to the post on December 15, 2024 for a year to replace Mirlan Eshenov.

Recall, the national team of Kyrgyzstan lost all three matches at the Asian Cup in China.