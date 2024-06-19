Vladimir Putin appoints new Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan

Vladimir Putin appointed Sergei Vakunov as the new Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan. By another decree, Nikolai Udovichenko was relieved of this position. The relevant decrees are posted on the official portal of legal acts.

«To release Nikolai Nikolayevich Udovichenko from his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic... To appoint Sergei Ivanovich Vakunov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic,» the documents says.

Previously, Sergei Vakunov worked at the presidential administration of the Russian Federation.