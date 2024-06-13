10:40
Zhyldyz Polotova appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration

Zhyldyz Polotova was appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The head of state signed a decree, according to which Gulnara Baatyrova was relieved of her position as Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration in connection with appointment to another position.

Zhyldyz Polotova previously worked as deputy head of the Ministry of Labor, but was fired. The decision was made by then Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The entire leadership of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development was fired then after a scandal with foreign trips.
