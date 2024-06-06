Ala-Kush yurt glamping site opened in Chon-Kemin valley

Yurt glamping site was opened in Chon-Kemin valley at the foot of Ala-Kush mountain. The Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that Ala-Kush is the second glamping site, the construction of which was supported by the Fund. The first was Royal Gate at the entrance to Skazka (Fairy Tale) canyon in Issyk-Kul, which was opened in 2023.

Ala-Kush is an even bigger project. There are 20 yurts with all amenities, a large restaurant and a conference hall. Tourism Development Support Fund

«The Fund helped with the development of infrastructure — with its support, electricity was provided, a sewerage system was laid, spring water is supplied, and the access road was strengthened,» the Fund’s spokesman said.

Glamping is a camping site of high comfort that allows to relax with comfort in the wild. The demand for such accommodations is very high among tourists from far abroad.

Ala-Kush glamping site is located in a picturesque place. Over time, it is planned to make it working all year round — to lay several ski tracks on the mountain slopes. In summer you can ride horses there, drink kumys or take a walk around.