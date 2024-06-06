14:05
USD 87.32
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.98
English

Ala-Kush yurt glamping site opened in Chon-Kemin valley

Yurt glamping site was opened in Chon-Kemin valley at the foot of Ala-Kush mountain. The Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that Ala-Kush is the second glamping site, the construction of which was supported by the Fund. The first was Royal Gate at the entrance to Skazka (Fairy Tale) canyon in Issyk-Kul, which was opened in 2023.

Ala-Kush is an even bigger project. There are 20 yurts with all amenities, a large restaurant and a conference hall.

Tourism Development Support Fund

«The Fund helped with the development of infrastructure — with its support, electricity was provided, a sewerage system was laid, spring water is supplied, and the access road was strengthened,» the Fund’s spokesman said.

Ala-Kush glamping site is located in a picturesque place. Over time, it is planned to make it working all year round — to lay several ski tracks on the mountain slopes. In summer you can ride horses there, drink kumys or take a walk around.

 

Glamping is a camping site of high comfort that allows to relax with comfort in the wild. The demand for such accommodations is very high among tourists from far abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/295971/
views: 137
Print
Related
Largest motorcycle club in world Harley-Davidson to visit Kyrgyzstan
Summer tourist season to be officially opened in Kyrgyzstan on June 7-8
Tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Minsk
Number of tourists in Karakol increases by 20 percent in 2024
Sulaiman-Too information center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan presents stand at International Tourism Exhibition in Moscow
Karakol wins Top 100 Stories, Green Destinations competition
UN General Assembly declares 2027 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism
Bicycle path of more than 14 kilometers to be built from Baytik village
Bosogo information center for tourists opened in Osh city
Popular
World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters
G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
6 June, Thursday
13:51
Deputy proposes to build metro in Bishkek using investors’ funds Deputy proposes to build metro in Bishkek using investo...
13:01
Ala-Kush yurt glamping site opened in Chon-Kemin valley
12:41
Dushanbe to host Central Asian Forum on Water and Climate Change
12:30
Kyrgyzstan – Malaysia match: More than 2,000 policemen to provide security
12:20
Kyrgyzstan is ready to closely cooperate with Russia in all areas - Cabinet