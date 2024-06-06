Group of fraudsters detained in Osh city

A group of fraudsters was detained in Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, two men gained the trust of citizens under the pretext of helping them obtain a driver’s license.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees turned out to be residents of Kara-Suu district, 34 and 27. They placed advertisements on Telegram messenger about quick obtaining of a driver’s license in Osh city branch of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (formerly Unaa state institution). They received money from gullible citizens though transfers to electronic wallets.

The investigators established five facts of fraud. The total damage amounted to 95,000 soms. The detainees were taken to the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh. Investigative actions are carried out.