Scammers in Kyrgyzstan start using new scheme involving Wildberries

Scammers in Kyrgyzstan have started using a new scheme. It is disguised as «additional earnings» from Wildberries. The press service of the marketplace reported.

It is noted that the fraudsters create fake Telegram channels and websites, offering users to register, deposit funds into the balance and buy the goods, allegedly with a subsequent refund and profit. They also promise a refund and bonuses, and upon reaching the VIP level, an income of millions of soms. Users who believe the scammers think that they are participating in the official Wildberries program.

The company stated that Wildberries never offers earnings through third-party resources, Telegram and other messengers. All transactions are carried out only through the official website of the marketplace and the mobile application.

Kyrgyzstanis should pay attention to signs of fraud:

  • Suspiciously favorable terms of earnings;
  • Links to third-party sites;
  • Requirement to deposit money or provide access codes;
  • Communication outside the official channels of the marketplace.

The company calls on residents of the Kyrgyz Republic to be vigilant and report any suspicious offers.
