Kamchybek Tashiev meets with players of national football team

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan held an official training session at Dolon Omurzakov stadium before a match with the team of Malaysia.

Before the start of training, the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev met with the players and wished them success in the upcoming match.

«We have a very important game ahead of us. Your game will give football fans hope for a bright future for this sport in our country. The entire republic is watching you. So I hope that we will win and qualify for the Asian Cup and in the future we will qualify for the next round of the World Cup,» he said.

The match of the fifth round of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup will take place at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium today, June 6. The national football team of Malaysia arrived in Bishkek yesterday.

In November last year, the Malaysian team won the first round match in Kuala Lumpur with a score 4:3.

Kyrgyzstan-Malaysia match, which will be held on June 6 in Bishkek at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium, will start at 9 p.m. Entrances to the stadium will be opened for fans at 7 p.m.