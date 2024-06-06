11:15
USD 87.32
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.98
English

Kamchybek Tashiev meets with players of national football team

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan held an official training session at Dolon Omurzakov stadium before a match with the team of Malaysia.

Before the start of training, the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev met with the players and wished them success in the upcoming match.

«We have a very important game ahead of us. Your game will give football fans hope for a bright future for this sport in our country. The entire republic is watching you. So I hope that we will win and qualify for the Asian Cup and in the future we will qualify for the next round of the World Cup,» he said.

The match of the fifth round of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup will take place at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium today, June 6. The national football team of Malaysia arrived in Bishkek yesterday.

In November last year, the Malaysian team won the first round match in Kuala Lumpur with a score 4:3.

Kyrgyzstan-Malaysia match, which will be held on June 6 in Bishkek at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium, will start at 9 p.m. Entrances to the stadium will be opened for fans at 7 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/295942/
views: 101
Print
Related
Friendly match: Professionals vs. children from orphanage
National Football Development Program developed in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov participates in Muras traditional football tournament
CAFA U-15 Girls Championship: Team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran
Hybrid football field to be built in Osh city for 55.7 million soms
CAFA Tournament (U-18): Football players from Kyrgyzstan win bronze medals
CAFA Tournament (U-18): Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Uzbekistan
CAFA Tournament (U-18): Football players from Kyrgyzstan defeat Tajikistan
CAFA Tournament (U-18): Football team from Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
AFC Football Cup: Abdysh-Ata plays a draw with team from Australia
Popular
World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters
G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
6 June, Thursday
11:02
Group of fraudsters detained in Osh city Group of fraudsters detained in Osh city
10:34
Section of Zhukeyev-Pudovkin street opened for traffic in Bishkek
10:17
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with players of national football team
09:58
Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov awarded Order of the Stallion
09:48
Expert about hacker attack from Pakistan and data leakage
5 June, Wednesday
17:45
New buildings of regional administration, City Hall to be built in Jalal-Abad
17:03
Regional office of BRICS Women's Business Alliance to be opened in Bishkek
16:14
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:59
Health Minister promises increase in salaries of health workers in near future
15:53
Territorial reform: Two more ambulance substations to be opened in Bishkek