The Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev conducted an unscheduled inspection of road works in Cholpon-Ata city. The ministry reported.

The official checked the progress of repairs on the city’s central street and noted the need to speed up the asphalt work in order to complete it on time and with due quality.

The road surface is currently being widened and renovated on this 4-kilometer section.