President signs law on ratification of Issyk-Kul road reconstruction agreements

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on ratification of agreements with the Asian Development Bank on the project to improve the Issyk-Kul ring road. The document was published in Erkin Too newspaper.

The head of state ratified a preferential loan agreement for $87 million and $22.5 million in the form of a grant. The total amount of financing from the ADB is $109.5 million.

It was previously reported that the ADB is ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with a $147 million loan in 2025.

The document states that a four-lane road, each 3.5 meters wide, will be built. The project also includes sidewalks, bus stops, street lighting, irrigation ditch trays, and bridge reconstruction.

«The project also includes the construction of recreation areas, charging stations for electric vehicles, the provision of a business accelerator program for women, strengthening institutional capacity in the field of road asset management, road safety and decarbonization,» the background statement says.

The implementation of the project to improve the Issyk-Kul ring road includes works on Barskoon-Karakol section.