First liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan planned for next week

The first liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan are planned for next week. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, they will be performed at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Dostuk clinic.

«There are four patients there, they were fully examined. We consulted with specialists from Turkey, and they approved it. The first group of doctors is arriving today. They will get acquainted with the clinic and preparation for surgeries. Professors and other doctors will arrive on June 9, and the first liver transplant operations are planned to be performed on June 10 and 11,» he said.

The minister added that operations will be free for patients, since «President Sadyr Japarov will bear all expenses.»

According to Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the first bone marrow transplant operations may be carried out in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

«Our specialists have been trained in Turkey and Russia, they are ready for such operations. But expensive equipment is required, there must be a separate department. We are finishing the renovation of the department; we have ordered equipment that should arrive in the near future. As soon as it arrives, we will start performing operations,» the minister told.