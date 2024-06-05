15:57
USD 87.55
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.98
English

First liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan planned for next week

The first liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan are planned for next week. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, they will be performed at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Dostuk clinic.

«There are four patients there, they were fully examined. We consulted with specialists from Turkey, and they approved it. The first group of doctors is arriving today. They will get acquainted with the clinic and preparation for surgeries. Professors and other doctors will arrive on June 9, and the first liver transplant operations are planned to be performed on June 10 and 11,» he said.

The minister added that operations will be free for patients, since «President Sadyr Japarov will bear all expenses.»

According to Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the first bone marrow transplant operations may be carried out in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

«Our specialists have been trained in Turkey and Russia, they are ready for such operations. But expensive equipment is required, there must be a separate department. We are finishing the renovation of the department; we have ordered equipment that should arrive in the near future. As soon as it arrives, we will start performing operations,» the minister told.
link: https://24.kg/english/295883/
views: 112
Print
Related
Liver transplant surgeries to be performed with participation of Turkish doctors
Almost 1,000 people with organ transplants live in Kyrgyzstan
Liver transplant operations planned for end of May at Osh University Clinic
Heart surgeries successfully performed in China on 10 children from Kyrgyzstan
Liver transplant operations to be performed at Osh State University
Complex brain surgery performed on 8-year-old girl in Dzhal hospital
Kyrgyzstan’s ENT doctors perform unique surgeries jointly with Kazakh colleague
About 200 Kyrgyzstanis are in line for free kidney transplantation
Ten children with severe heart defects to be operated on in China annually
Kyrgyz doctors master new surgery on eyes of premature babies
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion
SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
5 June, Wednesday
15:53
Territorial reform: Two more ambulance substations to be opened in Bishkek Territorial reform: Two more ambulance substations to b...
15:43
Seven injured in public bathhouse explosion in Osh city
15:27
MP Aigul Aidarova expelled from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction
15:22
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan supports introduction of VAT on medicines
15:04
First liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan planned for next week