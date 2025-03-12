11:45
USD 87.45
EUR 95.47
RUB 1.00
English

Doctors of Research Institute of Heart Surgery perform 2-3 surgeries a day

The departments of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, temporarily located after a fire in the buildings of the Republican Diagnostic Center and the National Hospital, have fully resumed their activities, and patients are being admitted as usual.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, two or three operations are performed per day.

Specialists of the Departments of Congenital and Acquired Heart Defects Surgery and Coronary Surgery are working in the Republican Diagnostic Center. The Department of Surgical Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure is functioning at the National Hospital. Hospitalization of patients in the department will begin on March 12.

According to Samidin Shabraliev, director of the Institute, more than 100 out of 111 items of equipment on the balance sheet of the medical center have been inspected and are ready for use.

Two echocardiography devices were in the basement of the center, where the fire broke out. But they were not damaged and have been distributed: one is installed in the National Hospital, the other — in the Republican Diagnostic Center.

The issue of providing patients during operations with blood and its components has been resolved by concluding an agreement with the Republican Blood Center.

A fire broke out at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation on February 11 at about 9 p.m. As a result, two children died, 260 people were evacuated, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 pre-operative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the cost estimate, 83 million soms will be required for repairs.
link: https://24.kg/english/322494/
views: 143
Print
Related
Medical tourism: Kyrgyzstan to consider kidney transplants for foreigners
Free organ transplant program continues in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Cancer prevention: Free liver screening available in Bishkek
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Estimated cost of repairs determined
New branch of Family Medicine Center No. 2 opened in Bishkek
Two hospital employees detained in Batken
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: 25 patients still in hospitals
National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to receive 50 infant treatment irradiators from Russian company
Health Ministry receives all-in-one PCs for modernization of primary health care
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
12 March, Wednesday
11:42
Jazz_Bishkek_Spring: Musicians from 8 countries to participate in festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring: Musicians from 8 countries to part...
11:35
Runway and apron reconstruction to be carried out at Manas Airport
11:24
Progress of HPP construction on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
11:04
Kyrgyz National Guard servicemen to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow
10:57
Accounts Chamber reveals violations in State Agency for Personal Data Protection
11 March, Tuesday
17:44
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on import of car bodies