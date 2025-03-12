Doctors of Research Institute of Heart Surgery perform 2-3 surgeries a day

The departments of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, temporarily located after a fire in the buildings of the Republican Diagnostic Center and the National Hospital, have fully resumed their activities, and patients are being admitted as usual.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, two or three operations are performed per day.

Specialists of the Departments of Congenital and Acquired Heart Defects Surgery and Coronary Surgery are working in the Republican Diagnostic Center. The Department of Surgical Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure is functioning at the National Hospital. Hospitalization of patients in the department will begin on March 12.

According to Samidin Shabraliev, director of the Institute, more than 100 out of 111 items of equipment on the balance sheet of the medical center have been inspected and are ready for use.

Two echocardiography devices were in the basement of the center, where the fire broke out. But they were not damaged and have been distributed: one is installed in the National Hospital, the other — in the Republican Diagnostic Center.

The issue of providing patients during operations with blood and its components has been resolved by concluding an agreement with the Republican Blood Center.

A fire broke out at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation on February 11 at about 9 p.m. As a result, two children died, 260 people were evacuated, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 pre-operative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the cost estimate, 83 million soms will be required for repairs.