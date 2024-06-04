13:31
Another telephone scammer detained in Bishkek

A suspect in telephone fraud was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

According to it, a citizen filed a complaint with the police on May 30 with a request to take action against unknown people, who called the victim’s mother and reported that her daughter had got into in a road accident and was in the hospital. They demanded 550,000 soms for treatment. The woman handed over the money through a courier.

The investigative service of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district opened a criminal case under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 27-year-old citizen was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

His involvement in similar crimes is being established.

Citizens who have suffered from the criminal actions of the scammer and have any information are asked to call: 0505106565, 0508885544 or 102.
