Beware of scammers! Kyrgyz Pochtasy does not sell lost parcels

Scammers are spreading false information on social media, claiming that Kyrgyz Pochtasy has started selling lost parcels.

The official postal service urges citizens not to believe this — it’s a scam. Kyrgyz Pochtasy denies these claims and emphasizes that it does not participate in such activities.

The company and its branches do not sell lost parcels. Citizens are urged to be vigilant, not to trust suspicious sources, and never transfer money to unknown accounts.

Previously, scammers falsely claimed that lost luggage was being sold at Manas International Airport. Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC also denied this scam and urged people not to not trust fake posts.
