National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about scammers posing as bank’s management

Unknown people posing as the management of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan send messages to former and current chairmen of commercial banks via messaging apps and notify them of alleged legal issues.

To make the message more convincing, the fraudsters’ account may contain a real photo of the chairperson, their deputy, or another representative of the management of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Then a fake law enforcement officer contacts them and asks to transfer money under various pretexts.

In this regard, the National Bank warns that these are scammers.

«Never trust such messages. If in doubt, double-check the information in official sources and do not transfer money to unknown persons under any pretext.

Remember that the National Bank never asks citizens for their personal data over the phone or offers to transfer money to a so-called safe account,» the statement reads.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic does not open accounts for citizens, does not provide services to individuals, and does not conduct monetary settlements with the population.
