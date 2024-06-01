Section of Tolstoy Street to be repaired in Bishkek

Bishkekasfaltservice plans to begin major repairs of Tolstoy Street before June 10. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, a section from Timur Frunze Street to Sadygaliev Street will be overhauled.

The municipality noted that the road is planned to be partially closed during the major repairs.

The last time major repairs were carried out on the street was in 2019. The service life has passed, and the road surface has become wave-shaped.

«In the summer, when the temperature reaches above 28 degrees, the asphalt surface softens. As a result of the large flow of cars and heavy vehicles, waves form on it,» the City Hall added.