12:59
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Section of Tolstoy Street to be repaired in Bishkek

Bishkekasfaltservice plans to begin major repairs of Tolstoy Street before June 10. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, a section from Timur Frunze Street to Sadygaliev Street will be overhauled.

The municipality noted that the road is planned to be partially closed during the major repairs.

The last time major repairs were carried out on the street was in 2019. The service life has passed, and the road surface has become wave-shaped.

«In the summer, when the temperature reaches above 28 degrees, the asphalt surface softens. As a result of the large flow of cars and heavy vehicles, waves form on it,» the City Hall added.
link: https://24.kg/english/295570/
views: 171
Print
Related
Another section of Akhunbaev Street closed in Bishkek
Repairs of all streets in Bishkek planned be completed by August 31
Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street in Bishkek closed for repairs
President inspects reconstruction of Balykchy - Barskoon road
Reconstruction of one of longest streets starts in Osh city
Ala-Too square in Bishkek closed to traffic for week
Three streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
Transport Ministry plans to open strategic roads in Batken region for traffic
First phase of road construction financed by Chinese grant completed in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov inspects progress of work on Osh – Batken - Isfana road
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
1 June, Saturday
11:25
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
10:50
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
10:28
Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir extremist organization detained in Suzak
10:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Children's Day
10:08
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company