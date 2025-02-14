Bishkek City Hall checks roads repaired in 2024

Road defects are being detected in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, city services are checking the acts of work performed on roads repaired in 2024. When road defects are detected, contractors eliminate the existing violations. Organizations that have performed their work poorly will be fined and blacklisted.

To date, damage has already been detected on Auezov Street, which Bishkekasfaltservice has instructed ChuiDorService LLC to eliminate. The organization has written a guarantee obligation to eliminate existing road defects upon the onset of favorable weather conditions.

Work in this direction has been carried out on an ongoing basis since the completion of the repair of the capital’s roads.