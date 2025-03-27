Kuntuu-Shopokov-Bishkek road to be widened and paved

The total length of the road is 12.4 kilometers. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, work is currently underway on 6 kilometers.

«According to the project, two new trees will be planted instead of each cut down tree. The road category will change and the highway will become 4-lane. The necessary inert materials for laboratory research are also extracted from the quarry, and the structure of the earth and the composition of the soil are also being studied.

With the improvement of the weather, excavation work, strengthening of the road base, widening of the roadway, leveling and profiling of the old asphalt will continue. Repairs are being carried out according to the schedule and the approved plan, special attention is paid to quality,» the ministry noted.