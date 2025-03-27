Kuntuu-Shopokov-Bishkek road to be widened and paved

The total length of the road is 12.4 kilometers. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
According to it, work is currently underway on 6 kilometers.
With the improvement of the weather, excavation work, strengthening of the road base, widening of the roadway, leveling and profiling of the old asphalt will continue. Repairs are being carried out according to the schedule and the approved plan, special attention is paid to quality,» the ministry noted.