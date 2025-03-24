23:33
USD 86.69
EUR 94.00
RUB 1.03
English

Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25

Several streets in Bishkek will be closed for reconstruction from March 25. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In particular, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

  • A section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue from Lermontov Street to Budenny Street on the southern side. Temporary two-way traffic will be organized on the northern side. The contractor is Mostdorstroy LLC;
  • Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard from Bokonbaev Street to Moskovskaya Street on the western side. Temporary two-way traffic will be organized on the eastern side. The contractor is DorStroy Group LLC;
  • A section of Mederov Street from 7th April Street to Yunusaliev Street. The contractor is Tekhnotop LLC.

There will be no changes in public transport routes due to the closure of certain sections.

In total, eight roads in Bishkek are planned to be reconstructed in 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/323750/
views: 306
Print
Related
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs in Bishkek
Major repairs of Baytik Baatyr/Abdrakhmanov Street in Bishkek completed
Chui Avenue planned to be closed for repairs from July 15
Two intersections on central streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
Section of Tolstoy Street to be repaired in Bishkek
Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street in Bishkek closed for repairs
President inspects reconstruction of Balykchy - Barskoon road
Three streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
First phase of road construction financed by Chinese grant completed in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China
Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe
24 March, Monday
17:55
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzsta...
17:45
Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry fired
17:42
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25
17:36
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
17:18
Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar match on March 25