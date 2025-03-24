Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25

Several streets in Bishkek will be closed for reconstruction from March 25. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In particular, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

A section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue from Lermontov Street to Budenny Street on the southern side. Temporary two-way traffic will be organized on the northern side. The contractor is Mostdorstroy LLC;

Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard from Bokonbaev Street to Moskovskaya Street on the western side. Temporary two-way traffic will be organized on the eastern side. The contractor is DorStroy Group LLC;

A section of Mederov Street from 7th April Street to Yunusaliev Street. The contractor is Tekhnotop LLC.

There will be no changes in public transport routes due to the closure of certain sections.

In total, eight roads in Bishkek are planned to be reconstructed in 2025.