Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center

At least 28 streets and 7 sidewalks will be repaired in the center of Bishkek. The deputy head of Pervomaisky district Medet Kubatbekov said at a meeting of the standing commission of the capital’s City Council on local government and work with public organizations.

According to him, bridges on Leninskaya Street and in Muras-Ordo housing estate will also be repaired.

«In general, the length of the roads that are planned to be repaired is 16,446 meters, the area is 125,000 square meters,» he informed.