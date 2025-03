Employees of Bishkekasfaltsservice municipal enterprise have started pothole repair work. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Pothole repairs have been carried out on Vasilievsky Tract, from Aska-Tash complex to Manas Airport on the southern side.

The repair of the northern part of the road was completed today, March 10.

Repairs have been completed on sections of Zhibek Zholu Avenue from Manas Avenue to Fuchik Street, on Fuchik Street from Aska-Tash complex to Chui Avenue, and on Manas Avenue from the State Residence to Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

Earlier, the municipality announced that Bishkekasfaltsservice will carry out pothole repairs covering 12,472 square meters in 2025.