Akylbek Japarov to visit Ashgabat for working visit

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will visit Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov will take part in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries.

The agenda of the meeting includes more than 10 issues, including a discussion of cooperation in the energy sector and an action plan for the development of international transport corridors.

In addition, it is planned to adopt a number of documents relating to partnerships in the areas of healthcare, the chemical industry, hazardous waste management and the fight against violations in the field of intellectual property.

Akylbek Japarov will have a number of bilateral meetings during his visit to Turkmenistan.
