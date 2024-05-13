15:04
Hospitals receive 15,500 soms for each cured patient

More than 900,000 people are treated in hospitals annually. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at the meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

«Hospitals are paid 15,500 soms for each treated case. About 10-11 percent of the funds are spent on the purchase of medicines. On average, patients stay in hospitals for seven days, and 10 days if the case is severe. From 1,500 to 1,800 soms are allocated per patient. This is for medicines, syringes and ECG paper. It is 250 soms per day,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan imports about 97 percent of medicines from other countries.
