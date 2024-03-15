Kyrgyzstan’s PISA 2025 results may be worse than in 2009

The results of Kyrgyzstan in the international PISA test in 2025 may be worse than in 2009. A high-ranking official from the presidential administration told reporters.

«In 2009 we got the last place. We thought that in 15 years we would prepare and by 2025 we would be in a better state, but we must be aware that we are, in fact, in a much worse state,» he said.

According to the official, this was influenced by several factors, including a strong decline in the quality of teaching staff and a change of generations. However, the biggest blow was the coronavirus pandemic, when the easiest solution was to close schools and switch to online learning. Kyrgyzstan lost 2-3 years of schooling because of the pandemic.

«In 2025, of course, we will have bad results. But we will make a «diagnosis» that our situation is bad, then we will begin work. We will also take part in it in 2028 and 2030 and see how the situation changes,» he said.

He recalled that the President emphasized not to reform for the sake of reform. «We like to introduce all sorts of unnecessary subjects. This will not happen now. All this will be reconsidered. Everything will be aimed at ensuring that the child does not just pun the books, but is able to analyze everything he or she receives,» he said.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.