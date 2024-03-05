12:10
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

PISA pilot testing to take place in some schools of Kyrgyzstan

A pilot testing PISA 2025 will take place in some schools of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education reported.

According to Baktygul Shamshidinova, director of the National Center for Education Quality Assessment and Information Technology, the testing will be held from April 15 to May 24.

«We are preparing PISA tests. They are being translated from English into Kyrgyz and Russian, adaptation and verification of the test is underway. We will conduct a pilot testing to check if the tests are translated correctly, if the children understand the questions. The pilot test will be conducted in 63 schools in the country in an electronic format,» she said.

Baktygul Shamshidinova added that PISA-oriented tests are being launched for 500 schools from the beginning of March. «It will be PISA.kg. We will offer PISA-oriented tests prepared by our specialists. We want to monitor schools, how prepared they are, how much children understand the tests,» she added.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.
link: https://24.kg/english/288284/
views: 174
Print
Related
В некоторых школах пройдет пилотное тестирование в рамках PISA
Materials for preparation for PISA test posted on the Internet
Материалы для подготовки тестирования школьников PISA разместили в интернете
За подготовку к тестированию PISA в школах плата не взимается
Less than 6 percent of candidates for directors of colleges pass test
Getting ready for PISA: Trial testing of eighth graders to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Готовимся к PISA. В Кыргызстане проведут пробное тестирование восьмиклассников
Compatibility testing of donor organs available to Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan to increase threshold score for admission to medical schools
School principals study STEM education and PISA preparation experience
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
11:57
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
Universities of Cyprus provide 17 scholarships to Kyrgyzstanis
11:37
Activist Melis Aspekov sentenced to seven years in prison
11:25
Banks to get opportunity to remotely identify private entrepreneurs
11:18
Cardiac surgery department opened in medical clinic of Osh State University