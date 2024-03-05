PISA pilot testing to take place in some schools of Kyrgyzstan

A pilot testing PISA 2025 will take place in some schools of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education reported.

According to Baktygul Shamshidinova, director of the National Center for Education Quality Assessment and Information Technology, the testing will be held from April 15 to May 24.

«We are preparing PISA tests. They are being translated from English into Kyrgyz and Russian, adaptation and verification of the test is underway. We will conduct a pilot testing to check if the tests are translated correctly, if the children understand the questions. The pilot test will be conducted in 63 schools in the country in an electronic format,» she said.

Baktygul Shamshidinova added that PISA-oriented tests are being launched for 500 schools from the beginning of March. «It will be PISA.kg. We will offer PISA-oriented tests prepared by our specialists. We want to monitor schools, how prepared they are, how much children understand the tests,» she added.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.