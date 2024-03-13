Trial test not to affect official results of Kyrgyzstan in PISA-2025

Trial testing in preparation for the international PISA test, which will be held in April-May 2024, will not affect the official results of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2025. Onolkan Umankulova, PISA National Manager, announced at a press conference.

According to her, the results of the field study are not determining the preliminary level of Kyrgyzstan in the overall ranking, which will be known after the main study. The data will not be analyzed from the position of what level of functional literacy our students have today.

This is a technical stage of preparation.

«The task of the trial test is to determine what technical difficulties we may encounter when conducting the main study. These include logistics, organizing children at the local level, Internet speed, availability of electricity on the day of testing, and a lot of other factors. The important thing now is to identify and prevent them for next year. We will be able to see what we need to be prepared for. We will have another year to be technically better prepared, including teachers and schoolchildren in computer literacy,» Onolkan Umankulova said.

She added that the analysis will be conducted, including by international organizations, to assess the validity of the tests, i.e. which tests can be used in 2025 and which cannot.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.