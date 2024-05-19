19:08
USD 88.21
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation with Pakistani counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar on May 19, 2024. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the conversation, the parties noted their readiness for close cooperation and the strengthening of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations in various fields, which traditionally have a friendly nature and are steadily developing at the bilateral level, as well as within international and regional organizations, primarily the UN, SCO, OIC, and others.

Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev informed about the incident on May 18 of this year in Bishkek involving foreign students, including Pakistani citizens, and emphasized that public order is currently fully ensured and the situation is under the control of the competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the same time, the Kyrgyz side expressed serious concern that foreign media and social networks, including within the territory of Pakistan, are spreading fake and false information that does not correspond to reality about the mentioned incident and the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

In this regard, Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the importance of using reliable information and conducting appropriate work to suppress false information and publications in Pakistan’s information space, which could harm the Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed complete understanding of the situation and also gratitude for the effective measures taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to ensure public order and the safety of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan. He also noted readiness for active cooperation on this issue.

To further exchange data and discuss the development of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations, the parties agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on May 21, 2024, in Astana within the framework of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, as well as to organize inter-ministerial consultations on consular and legal issues between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in Bishkek in the near future.

Both parties agreed that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are close brotherly nations and will work together to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/294391/
views: 89
Print
Related
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to meet with his Kyrgyzstan's counterpart in Astana
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Protest takes place near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad
Prime Minister of Pakistan expresses concern about incident in Bishkek
Protests against foreigners: Kyrgyzstan asks Pakistan to work with media
Embassy of Pakistan reports no casualties among its citizens
Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries meet in Tashkent
Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with Central Asian colleagues
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discuss investment cooperation
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek
Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister
19 May, Sunday
18:35
Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation with Pakistani counterpart Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation wi...
17:45
Local activists help foreign students in Kyrgyzstan
17:37
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to meet with his Kyrgyzstan's counterpart in Astana
14:38
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
14:24
Protest takes place near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad
18 May, Saturday
19:16
2,700 police officers to ensure order in Bishkek tonight
17:42
MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information about situation in Bishkek
17:14
Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom
16:51
Almost 70,000 citizens of Uzbekistan left without electricity due to rains
16:45
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister