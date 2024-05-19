Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation with Pakistani counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar on May 19, 2024. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the conversation, the parties noted their readiness for close cooperation and the strengthening of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations in various fields, which traditionally have a friendly nature and are steadily developing at the bilateral level, as well as within international and regional organizations, primarily the UN, SCO, OIC, and others.

Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev informed about the incident on May 18 of this year in Bishkek involving foreign students, including Pakistani citizens, and emphasized that public order is currently fully ensured and the situation is under the control of the competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the same time, the Kyrgyz side expressed serious concern that foreign media and social networks, including within the territory of Pakistan, are spreading fake and false information that does not correspond to reality about the mentioned incident and the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

In this regard, Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the importance of using reliable information and conducting appropriate work to suppress false information and publications in Pakistan’s information space, which could harm the Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed complete understanding of the situation and also gratitude for the effective measures taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to ensure public order and the safety of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan. He also noted readiness for active cooperation on this issue.

To further exchange data and discuss the development of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations, the parties agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on May 21, 2024, in Astana within the framework of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, as well as to organize inter-ministerial consultations on consular and legal issues between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in Bishkek in the near future.

Both parties agreed that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are close brotherly nations and will work together to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.