Foreign Minister of Pakistan to meet with his Kyrgyzstan's counterpart in Astana

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar will meet with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev in Astana. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 19 between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avazbek Atakhanov and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Hasan Ali Zaigham.

It is noted that Hasan Ali Zaigham expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the assistance provided in obtaining information about the incident on May 18 in Bishkek involving foreign students, including citizens of Pakistan.

Avazbek Atakhanov noted that this incident has been resolved and the situation is under full control of the law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic, and an investigation is underway in relation to all people involved.

The parties agreed to organize a meeting between the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, within the framework of the SCO Ministerial Council, which will be held on May 21 in Astana.

In addition, the parties will organize a telephone conversation between the heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It should be noted that Radio Pakistan previously reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif decided to send Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Bishkek.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic denied information about the visit of a delegation from Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam.
