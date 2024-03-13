PISA-2025 to be held in Russian, Kyrgyz and Uzbek languages

Trial testing will be held in 66 schools of Kyrgyzstan from April 15 to May 24 in preparation for the international PISA-2025 testing. Olga Bryzgalova, leading specialist of the Department of School, Extracurricular and Additional Education of the Ministry of Education and Science, announced at a press conference.

According to her, selection has already been carried out by international organizations, and the list has been brought to the attention of school principals and territorial education authorities.

The test will be held in digital format in the following areas: mathematics, reading and comprehension of text, natural science cycle. The results will be announced not immediately, but after some time.

PISA National Manager Onolkan Umankulova noted that preparations for the field study began two years ago, but the selected schools were announced only a few weeks ago. Work is now underway to select students.

15-year-old students born between January 1 and December 31, 2008 will take part in the testing; approximately 57 people from each school. It is not yet known who exactly will be included in the group.

«A lot of work is currently being done to adapt and translate the tests that will be used. The trial test in 2024 will be held in Russian and Kyrgyz, and the main one in 2025 will be held also in Uzbek,» Onolkan Umankulova told.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.