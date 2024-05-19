Local activists help foreign students in Kyrgyzstan

Activists are helping foreign students in Bishkek, who are staying indoors because of recent protests. Videos are posted, showing activists bringing food and basic necessities to the students.

The Embassies of Pakistan and India recommended their citizens in Bishkek the previous day to stay indoors and not to go out unless necessary.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.