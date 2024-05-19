19:08
USD 88.21
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Local activists help foreign students in Kyrgyzstan

Activists are helping foreign students in Bishkek, who are staying indoors because of recent protests. Videos are posted, showing activists bringing food and basic necessities to the students.

The Embassies of Pakistan and India recommended their citizens in Bishkek the previous day to stay indoors and not to go out unless necessary.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/294390/
views: 434
Print
Related
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to meet with his Kyrgyzstan's counterpart in Astana
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Protest takes place near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad
2,700 police officers to ensure order in Bishkek tonight
MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information about situation in Bishkek
Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: Another suspect detained
Prime Minister of Pakistan expresses concern about incident in Bishkek
Broken windows: How one of hostels in Bishkek looks like after protests
Popular
Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek
Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds Cabinet of Ministers condemns attempts of provocation on interethnic grounds
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister
19 May, Sunday
18:35
Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation with Pakistani counterpart Foreign Minister Kulubaev has telephone conversation wi...
17:45
Local activists help foreign students in Kyrgyzstan
17:37
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to meet with his Kyrgyzstan's counterpart in Astana
14:38
Foreign Minister of Pakistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
14:24
Protest takes place near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad
18 May, Saturday
19:16
2,700 police officers to ensure order in Bishkek tonight
17:42
MFA: Foreign media are spreading false information about situation in Bishkek
17:14
Protests against foreigners: SDMK calls for patience and wisdom
16:51
Almost 70,000 citizens of Uzbekistan left without electricity due to rains
16:45
Kyrgyzstan's economy will be damaged, if foreigners leave - Labor Minister