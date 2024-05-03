Driver of truck that rammed into schoolchildren in Suzak detained

Driver of the truck that rammed into the schoolchildren in Suzak was detained, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ulanbek Niyazbekov, left for the scene of the incident. The case is under his personal control.

It was reported earlier that Hyundai Porter rammed into 29 children at a festive event at a jailoo in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Seven children are in intensive care unit, three — in grave condition.

The police added that the number of victims increased to 32 people, including one teacher.