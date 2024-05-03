12:21
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Driver of truck that rammed into schoolchildren in Suzak detained

Driver of the truck that rammed into the schoolchildren in Suzak was detained, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ulanbek Niyazbekov, left for the scene of the incident. The case is under his personal control.

It was reported earlier that Hyundai Porter rammed into 29 children at a festive event at a jailoo in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Seven children are in intensive care unit, three — in grave condition.

The police added that the number of victims increased to 32 people, including one teacher.
link: https://24.kg/english/293127/
views: 218
Print
Related
Tragedy in Suzak: Health Ministry tells about condition of injured children
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
Cable car cabin collapses in Turkey, Kyrgyzstani among victims
Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region
Over 123 million soms paid to Kyrgyzstanis injured at work in 2023
Bishkek HPP accident: Turkish specialists to provide assistance to victims
Conscript soldier of Border Service dies from gunshot wound in Osh region
Fellow soldier kills guard and escapes in Kara-Kul
Contract soldier of Border Service dies in Batken region
Death of heavy truck driver investigated at Kumtor mine
Popular
Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested
Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan
3 May, Friday
12:14
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to UAE President over death of his brother Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to UAE President ov...
12:05
Tragedy in Suzak: Health Ministry tells about condition of injured children
11:18
MFA of Kyrgyzstan recommends temporarily refraining from traveling to Russia
11:08
Cross-border cooperation can reduce carbon footprint in Central Asia
10:55
Kyrgyzstan plans to sign agreement with ADB for $300 million