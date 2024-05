Manas Airport was evacuated due to a bomb report. The press service of the airport confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«A message from some Nurbek came to my e-mail in the morning. As he said in the message, he is the founder of some group and allegedly they are planning to blow up the airport if we do not transfer one million soms,» the airport spokesperson said.

Employees and passengers were evacuated. The security service is conducting a check.