Measles incidence begins to decline in Kyrgyzstan

The incidence of measles began to decline in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to it, a total of 9,509 cases of measles were registered as of May 7.

Mostly children under 12 months old (before getting the first dose of vaccine according to the preventive vaccination calendar of the Kyrgyz Republic) and from 1 to 8 years old get infected with measles.

The republican center recalled that according to the preventive vaccination calendar, planned immunization against measles, mumps and rubella in Kyrgyzstan is carried out at the age of 12 months (first dose) and 2 years (second dose). Additional immunization against measles and rubella in response to an outbreak is also held in the country.
