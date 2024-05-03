15:20
Kambarata HPP 1 construction project presented at forum in Tashkent

Kambarata HPP 1 construction project, as well as information about Chatkal HPP and energy potential of Kyrgyzstan were presented at the panel session on energy of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov told about the energy potential of Kyrgyzstan, the master plan and location of Kambarata HPP 1, investment indicators and advantages of the project, aspects of improving water management in Central Asia as a whole and the electricity market in the region.

«The Kyrgyz Republic today has a high potential for energy generation. Almost all the energy generated in Kyrgyzstan is green, as it comes from hydropower. We have so far only used about 13 percent of our existing potential. Taking into account global challenges and trends in the development of green energy, the Cabinet of Ministers has actively begun implementing infrastructure energy projects. The strategically important large-scale project on construction of Kambarata HPP 1, which is important for the whole region, is also gaining new pace of development,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the construction of Kambarata HPP 1.

According to experts, the total design capacity of Kambarata HPP 1 will reach 1,860 megawatts and will generate 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Information on the project of construction of HPPs on Chatkal river was also presented at the panel session of the forum.

«Work is underway to implement energy projects on construction of a cascade of HPPs on Chatkal river, as well as a cascade of Kazarman HPPs on Naryn river. Our country needs foreign investment to develop the energy sector, which is the main sector of the economy, and we are ready for close cooperation in this area. We invite foreign companies to consider participation in the construction of small and medium-sized HPPs and renewable energy sources (RES) in Kyrgyzstan,» the prime minister said.

Akylbek Japarov noted that special attention is paid to the energy sector, adding that the projects of construction of Kambarata HPP 1, Kazarman HPP cascade and Kemin-Torugart power transmission line with a capacity of 500 kilovolts have been given the status of «national» ones.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy organized an information platform on energy projects being implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic and the country’s energy potential for the participants of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum. The forum was attended by representatives of government agencies, international organizations and financial institutions from 93 countries.
