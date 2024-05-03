Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev met with President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa in Tbilisi (Georgia). The press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

Almaz Baketaev told about the current economic situation in the Kyrgyz Republic. He believes that growth is ensured by fiscalization and administration of tax and customs procedures.

On May 7, the Kyrgyz side plans to hold negotiations with ADB on approval of budget support of $50 million to continue the achieved reforms.

In addition, it is planned to adopt and approve an anti-corruption strategy.

Almaz Baketaev also told about the planned signing of an agreement for $300 million in 2024, which is a good indicator for 30-year cooperation with the ADB. These funds will be used to implement projects on housing construction, construction of Kambarata HPP-1 and climate change.

The Finance Minister asked for personal assistance of Masatsugu Asakawa in implementation of the project on financing of social housing as in the example of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. He also asked to support the country with new initiatives to combat climate change, thus opening new funds for financing climate projects and development of green economy.

Almaz Baketaev also thanked Masatsugu Asakawa for the invitation to the regular meeting of the Board of Governors and invited the ADB President and his team to the event on the occasion of 30 years of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and ADB, which will be held in May this year.