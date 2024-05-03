Made in Turan: Brand under which Azerbaijan going to unite Turkic states

Baku is hosting the Economic Forum of Turkic States. Chairman of the Board of the Franchise Association of Azerbaijan Jamid Movsumov stated about a new trend. Day.az reports.

According to the media outlet, the main purpose of the event is to promote brands of Turkic-speaking countries around the world.

As Jamid Movsumov noted, the forum is aimed at studying existing market and investment opportunities between these states, organizing integration of brands in the international environment and development of commercial relations between companies.

«Made in Turan brand will be announced at the event. The main purpose of this brand is to move towards branding products manufactured in Turan countries. Companies from Turkic states have goals in this regard. We will also have negotiations with the customs organizations of the respective countries. Our goal is to get special privileges for Made in Turan brand and create special export opportunities,» he added.

It should be noted that representatives of Kyrgyzstan are also taking part in the forum.