President of Kazakhstan cancels Astana International Forum due to floods

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev canceled Astana International Forum on June 13-14. His press service reported on X.
«Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, due to the unprecedented flooding in the country and the need to save financial resources to eliminate the consequences of large-scale destruction and provide assistance to citizens, decided to cancel the Astana International Forum.
In 2023, the Astana International Forum was held in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 8-9. More than 1,000 guests from 70 countries took part in it.