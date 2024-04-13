19:40
President of Kazakhstan cancels Astana International Forum due to floods

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev canceled Astana International Forum on June 13-14. His press service reported on X.

«Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, due to the unprecedented flooding in the country and the need to save financial resources to eliminate the consequences of large-scale destruction and provide assistance to citizens, decided to cancel the Astana International Forum.

The President expressed the hope that the invited participants of the event would take this decision with understanding. The Astana International Forum will resume work in 2025,» the press service of the leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted.

In 2023, the Astana International Forum was held in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 8-9. More than 1,000 guests from 70 countries took part in it.
