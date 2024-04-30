14:41
USD 88.66
EUR 94.91
RUB 0.96
English

Two fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Two fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The roof of a bathhouse burned down on Ala-Archa Street in Bishkek. The total area of ​​the fire was 65 square meters.

The fire covered 150 square meters of the territory of two residential houses in Kadzhi-Sai village, Ton district of Issyk-Kul region on 8 March Street.

Three fire crews were called in to extinguish the fire. The causes of the fires are being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/293006/
views: 136
Print
Related
Six fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Nine fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Barrack house burns down at Bishkek FEZ, 8 families suffered
Seven fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Fire breaks out in private school in Bishkek, 600 people evacuated
Seven fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
30 April, Tuesday
14:06
Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe Head of district department of Tax Service detained fo...
13:50
Emergency situation lifted in Osh region
13:44
Two fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:57
New UNICEF Representative to Kyrgyzstan arrives in country
11:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent