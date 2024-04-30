Two fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Two fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The roof of a bathhouse burned down on Ala-Archa Street in Bishkek. The total area of ​​the fire was 65 square meters.

The fire covered 150 square meters of the territory of two residential houses in Kadzhi-Sai village, Ton district of Issyk-Kul region on 8 March Street.

Three fire crews were called in to extinguish the fire. The causes of the fires are being established.