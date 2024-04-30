14:41
New UNICEF Representative to Kyrgyzstan arrives in country

New UNICEF Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic Samman Jung Thapa arrived in the country. The press service of the organization reports.

Photo UNICEF Kyrgyzstan. New UNICEF Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic Samman Jung Thapa

Samman Jung Thapa presented his accreditation letter to the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev.

As noted, the new UNICEF Representative brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in social policy, child rights, and international development.

As the new UNICEF Representative, Thapa will contribute to advancing children’s rights to protection, development, and wellbeing as established by the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Providing leadership and vision, he will continue to strengthen UNICEF’s partnership with the Government, the international community, civil society, and the private sector to ensure that children in Kyrgyzstan will have all the support needed to thrive.

Before assuming his current position, Samman Jung Thapa served as the UNICEF Regional Adviser for Social Policy and Social Protection providing technical leadership covering 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region based in Amman, Jordan.

Thapa has 16 years of experience with UNICEF in Asia and the Middle East and North Africa. His work has encompassed poverty analysis, strengthening data and social protection systems, humanitarian response, and financing of the social sectors.
