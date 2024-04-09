12:27
USD 89.17
EUR 96.50
RUB 0.97
English

More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in northern Kazakhstan. BaigeNews.kz reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In nine regions of the country — Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions — 29 local emergencies were registered. Republican and regional operational headquarters are working in 20 regions, the ministry said.

According to it, 3,358 private residential buildings, 326 courtyard areas and 2,089 country houses remain flooded in six regions — in Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan.

The republican headquarters controls 100 road washouts, including 9 bridges and 91 road surfaces, 114 overflows. At least 69 settlements remain without transport communications. More than 80,000 people were rescued and evacuated, including about 29,000 children. There are 7,656 people in temporary accommodation centers, about 3,316 of them are children.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations and local executive bodies pumped out more than 7.9 million cubic meters of melt water, laid more than a million bags and a thousand tons of inert material. About 18,000 people, about 3,500 pieces of equipment, and 9 aircraft are involved in rescue operations.

According to preliminary information, 80 commercial facilities were affected by floods in the regions. The amount of damage is being specified.
link: https://24.kg/english/291117/
views: 130
Print
Related
Scientist from Kyrgyzstan awarded in Astana
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Kyrgyzstan sends 300 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov
Disappeared ten years ago Kyrgyz woman found in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan denies request for extradition of Rostov activist to Russia
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to install meters on transboundary rivers
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved
9 April, Tuesday
12:09
Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
11:40
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
11:12
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense
10:52
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy