More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in northern Kazakhstan. BaigeNews.kz reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In nine regions of the country — Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions — 29 local emergencies were registered. Republican and regional operational headquarters are working in 20 regions, the ministry said.

According to it, 3,358 private residential buildings, 326 courtyard areas and 2,089 country houses remain flooded in six regions — in Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan.

The republican headquarters controls 100 road washouts, including 9 bridges and 91 road surfaces, 114 overflows. At least 69 settlements remain without transport communications. More than 80,000 people were rescued and evacuated, including about 29,000 children. There are 7,656 people in temporary accommodation centers, about 3,316 of them are children.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations and local executive bodies pumped out more than 7.9 million cubic meters of melt water, laid more than a million bags and a thousand tons of inert material. About 18,000 people, about 3,500 pieces of equipment, and 9 aircraft are involved in rescue operations.

According to preliminary information, 80 commercial facilities were affected by floods in the regions. The amount of damage is being specified.