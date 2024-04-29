Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million by 2030. Trend news agency reported, citing the statement of the Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev at the second meeting of the Interstate Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and Azerbaijan.

«We aim to ensure a level of trade turnover between our countries of about $500 million by 2030. We are ready to provide the Azerbaijani market with high-quality agricultural products (potatoes, beans, nuts), pasta, glass products, electric lamps and others,» he said.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that rapidly developing bilateral relations have created the best opportunities for building up and expanding trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

He mentioned that to ensure active work on a medium-term basis, a rich program of cooperation between the states until 2029 has been prepared, which includes all promising areas — increasing trade turnover, developing transport links, financial-banking, cultural-humanitarian and other areas.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover with the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023 amounted to $64.978 million, which is 6.01 times higher than in 2022 ($10.81 million).