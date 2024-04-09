Prime Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Olzhas Bektenov is in the Kyrgyz Republic for a working visit. The Cabinet of Ministers accredited only state media to cover the trip. This is Olzhas Bektenov’s first visit to Kyrgyzstan as Prime Minister.

Negotiations between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and Olzhas Bektenov are currently taking place at Ala-Archa state residence. The parties discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.

The main topic of discussion is the upcoming visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers congratulated Olzhas Bektenov on his appointment as Prime Minister and thanked him for the support provided by the Kazakh side in connection with the breakdown at the Bishkek heating and power plant in February 2024.