Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov, on behalf of the Kyrgyz people, noted that information about the ongoing large-scale floods in Kazakhstan was received with great concern.

«The President is confident that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the government of Kazakhstan will take all necessary measures to localize natural disasters in the regions of the country and mitigate the consequences of floods. During the conversation, the parties also discussed upcoming events at the high and highest levels,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov expressed words of support to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the fraternal people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming Orozo Ait holiday and wished that this spiritual holiday would bring peace, tranquility and stability to the peoples of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/290977/
