Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF

The representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan in Russia warned that citizens, including minor children, are being actively recruited to participate in terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation through social media and popular instant messengers such as Telegram. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

«Recruiters operate mainly through dating sites, find victims by analyzing their communications in various groups, based on religious, cultural, national and other social characteristics, and choosing vulnerable people, people who are depressed or experiencing any difficulties,» the statement says.

The Labor Ministry also urged Kyrgyzstanis living or temporarily staying in Russia not to succumb to various provocations and to control their children.

The ministry reminded that participation in terrorist attacks is punishable by criminal law of the Russian Federation up to life imprisonment.
