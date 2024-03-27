17:06
USD 89.51
EUR 97.12
RUB 0.97
English

Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek

Cold weather is expected in Bishkek. Weather forecasters predict.

Rain is possible in the capital on March 28, but it will be warm in the daytime — up to +24 degrees Celsius.

March 29 will be cloudy. During the day the air will warm up to +15 degrees.

It will get colder on March 30-31. Heavy rains are expected. The air temperature at night will be only + 1 degree, during the day up to +7 degrees.

But the weather will improve again on April 1-2. During the day the air will warm up to +16 degrees. It will be partly cloudy, no precipitations are expected.
link: https://24.kg/english/290012/
views: 166
Print
Related
Avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and ice expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
Rain and snow expected in Bishkek next week
Warm weather expected in Bishkek next week
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Drop in air temperature, severe frosts forecast in Kyrgyzstan from February 17
Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
27 March, Wednesday
16:55
Fight against extremism: Kyrgyzstan switches to new methods of prevention Fight against extremism: Kyrgyzstan switches to new met...
16:32
Akylbek Japarov discusses joint projects with Deputy Chairman of Gazprombank
16:17
Kyrgyzstani stabs his wife to death in Moscow
16:01
International Medical Congress of SCO countries held in Bishkek
15:33
Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek