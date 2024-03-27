Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek

Cold weather is expected in Bishkek. Weather forecasters predict.

Rain is possible in the capital on March 28, but it will be warm in the daytime — up to +24 degrees Celsius.

March 29 will be cloudy. During the day the air will warm up to +15 degrees.

It will get colder on March 30-31. Heavy rains are expected. The air temperature at night will be only + 1 degree, during the day up to +7 degrees.

But the weather will improve again on April 1-2. During the day the air will warm up to +16 degrees. It will be partly cloudy, no precipitations are expected.