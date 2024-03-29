Strong wind: 10 people injured, 154 objects damaged

At least 154 objects were damaged due to strong wind in Bishkek and Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, 70 social facilities, 80 residential buildings, and 4 outbuildings were damaged.

In particular, 66 objects were damaged in Bishkek, of which 26 are social institutions, 36 — residential buildings, 4 — outbuildings.

In Chui region, the roofs of 42 social facilities and 42 residential buildings were blown off, a total of 84 facilities.

Local civil defense agencies are working to eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster, calculate material costs and take prompt actions.

A strong wind was registered in the capital on March 28 with gusts of up to 26 meters per second. A state of emergency has been declared in Bishkek and Chui region.