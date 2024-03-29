Strong wind in Bishkek: Two injured reported

The Emergency Medicine Center of Bishkek received two calls due to squally wind. The press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, part of a roof fell on a 14-year-old teenager on Kievskaya Street.

«He was hospitalized at the Children’s Clinical Hospital with a fracture of the middle third of the femur, a fracture of the humerus, a closed craniocerebral injury, a bruised wound in the frontal region of the head,» the Ministry of Health reported.

The second victim is a woman, 41. She was in a car near the intersection of Shcherbakov and Yelebesova streets when a tree fell on her car. She was hospitalized at the National Hospital with a closed head injury and concussion.