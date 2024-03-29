11:55
USD 89.47
EUR 96.56
RUB 0.97
English

Strong wind in Bishkek: Two injured reported

The Emergency Medicine Center of Bishkek received two calls due to squally wind. The press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, part of a roof fell on a 14-year-old teenager on Kievskaya Street.

«He was hospitalized at the Children’s Clinical Hospital with a fracture of the middle third of the femur, a fracture of the humerus, a closed craniocerebral injury, a bruised wound in the frontal region of the head,» the Ministry of Health reported.

The second victim is a woman, 41. She was in a car near the intersection of Shcherbakov and Yelebesova streets when a tree fell on her car. She was hospitalized at the National Hospital with a closed head injury and concussion.
link: https://24.kg/english/290191/
views: 153
Print
Related
19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in Bishkek
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek
Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
Avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and ice expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
Rain and snow expected in Bishkek next week
Warm weather expected in Bishkek next week
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
29 March, Friday
11:43
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team plays two friendly matches with Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team plays two friendly matches wi...
11:20
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
11:11
New high-voltage Ak-Kula substation to be built near new hippodrome
11:02
President Sadyr Japarov meets with U.S. Senator from Montana
10:35
Akylbek Japarov checks progress of construction of Kulanak HPS in Naryn
28 March, Thursday
16:16
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Boxing Tournament in Baku