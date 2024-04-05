Damage from strong wind exceeds 16.7 million soms in Bishkek

Emergency situation regime was lifted on the territory of the capital on April 4. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The wind speed reached 18-26 meters per second in Bishkek on March 28. By the order of the City Hall, an emergency situation regime was introduced from March 28 on the territory of the capital.

«The management of the Civil Protection bodies was timely notified, the commissions for Civil Protection of districts and municipal services of the City Hall conducted enhanced work in their areas,» the City Hall reported.

Mobile groups from among district administrations, city services and municipal enterprises were organized, which worked in a reinforced mode. On the morning of March 29, obstacles on the roads of the capital were removed. Public transport worked as usual.

As a result of incidents during the squally wind in Bishkek, 10 people were injured. At least 144 fallen trees, 13 damaged cars were registered.

The roof of 101 objects was damaged, including 37 social, 54 residential houses and other objects.

Trolleybus lines were damaged at four sites and breaking of outdoor lighting lines were detected at 10 sites.

To eliminate the consequences, 31 units of special equipment and 143 workers of Tazalyk municipal enterprise were involved, 21 units of special equipment of Bishkekzelenstroi were attracted. Also, 12 brigades of the Eastern power distribution zone and 10 brigades of the Northern power distribution zone were involved in elimination of the consequences.

According to the results of the work of commissions for Civil Protection of districts of Bishkek City Hall, the estimated damage amounted to 16,749,923 soms.