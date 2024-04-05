13:27
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Damage from strong wind exceeds 16.7 million soms in Bishkek

Emergency situation regime was lifted on the territory of the capital on April 4. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The wind speed reached 18-26 meters per second in Bishkek on March 28. By the order of the City Hall, an emergency situation regime was introduced from March 28 on the territory of the capital.

«The management of the Civil Protection bodies was timely notified, the commissions for Civil Protection of districts and municipal services of the City Hall conducted enhanced work in their areas,» the City Hall reported.

Mobile groups from among district administrations, city services and municipal enterprises were organized, which worked in a reinforced mode. On the morning of March 29, obstacles on the roads of the capital were removed. Public transport worked as usual.

As a result of incidents during the squally wind in Bishkek, 10 people were injured. At least 144 fallen trees, 13 damaged cars were registered.

The roof of 101 objects was damaged, including 37 social, 54 residential houses and other objects.

Trolleybus lines were damaged at four sites and breaking of outdoor lighting lines were detected at 10 sites.

To eliminate the consequences, 31 units of special equipment and 143 workers of Tazalyk municipal enterprise were involved, 21 units of special equipment of Bishkekzelenstroi were attracted. Also, 12 brigades of the Eastern power distribution zone and 10 brigades of the Northern power distribution zone were involved in elimination of the consequences.

According to the results of the work of commissions for Civil Protection of districts of Bishkek City Hall, the estimated damage amounted to 16,749,923 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/290856/
views: 147
Print
Related
Warm weather with rainy weekend forecast in Bishkek
Strong wind registered at night in Balykchy
Strong wind: 24 injured applied to medical institutions
Strong wind: 10 people injured, 154 objects damaged
Strong wind in Bishkek: Two injured reported
19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in Bishkek
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek
Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
Avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
12:34
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Kazakhstan Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Kazakhstan
12:07
Damage from strong wind exceeds 16.7 million soms in Bishkek
11:43
Russia expands list of light industry goods subject to labeling
11:24
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
10:14
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Portugal