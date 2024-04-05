Damage from strong wind in Chui region exceeds 23.5 million soms

The emergency situation was lifted in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Office of Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

Based on the results of the work of the Civil Protection Commissions, the estimated damage amounted to 23,567,335 soms.

Strong wind damaged 183 facilities, including 87 residential buildings, 2 hospitals, 39 schools, 16 kindergartens, 13 government institutions, a higher education institution, 20 transformer substations, warehouses, bathhouses, shops, power lines and 5 buildings.

Employees of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Chui region participated in the elimination of the consequences. In addition, mobile groups were formed from among employees of district administrations, aiyl okmotu and municipal enterprises.

The squally wind was registered in Bishkek and Chui region on March 28.