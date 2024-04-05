17:26
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Damage from strong wind in Chui region exceeds 23.5 million soms

The emergency situation was lifted in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Office of Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

Based on the results of the work of the Civil Protection Commissions, the estimated damage amounted to 23,567,335 soms.

Strong wind damaged 183 facilities, including 87 residential buildings, 2 hospitals, 39 schools, 16 kindergartens, 13 government institutions, a higher education institution, 20 transformer substations, warehouses, bathhouses, shops, power lines and 5 buildings.

Related news
Damage from strong wind exceeds 16.7 million soms in Bishkek
Employees of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Chui region participated in the elimination of the consequences. In addition, mobile groups were formed from among employees of district administrations, aiyl okmotu and municipal enterprises.

The squally wind was registered in Bishkek and Chui region on March 28.
link: https://24.kg/english/290914/
views: 90
Print
Related
Damage from strong wind exceeds 16.7 million soms in Bishkek
Warm weather with rainy weekend forecast in Bishkek
Strong wind registered at night in Balykchy
Strong wind: 24 injured applied to medical institutions
Strong wind: 10 people injured, 154 objects damaged
Strong wind in Bishkek: Two injured reported
19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in Bishkek
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek
Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey...
16:47
Passage of people, vehicles to be suspended at Ak-Kiya – Avtodorozhny checkpoint
16:37
Damage from strong wind in Chui region exceeds 23.5 million soms
16:24
18-year-old woman in labor and her baby die in Issyk-Kul region
16:12
Poems by Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov to be published in Azerbaijani language